Ten points separate Leeds United in third place in the Championship from second-placed Ipswich Town, and with the busy festive period coming up in just over a week, Daniel Farke will surely be looking to address that gap.

Both Ipswich and leaders, Leicester City, have been running away with it in the English second-tier during 2023/24, and just as it seems that they’re about to be pegged back, either they put their foot on the gas again, or the chasing pack lose ground of their own accord – as Leeds did when losing at Sunderland last time out.

Farke has other issues that need attention too, and the January transfer window is bound to provide relief in that regard.

The German endured a tumultuous summer window with a number of incomings and outgoings, and whilst January could see another busy time for the Elland Road outfit, it’s unlikely to be as fraught as a few months ago.

One of the deals that could take place is a reversal of one that was done in the summer when Jaidon Anthony left Bournemouth for the all whites, and Luis Sinisterra went in the opposite direction.

According to TeamTalk, neither player has impressed on loan and a move back to their respective parent clubs may be in everyone’s best interests.