Liverpool keeping close tabs on €70 million-rated Bundesliga star

Liverpool are keen on signing the Bundesliga defender Piero Hincapie.

The 21-year-old central defender has impressed with his performance for Bayer Leverkusen and he has helped them climb to the top of the Bundesliga table. His performances have attracted the attention of West Ham United as well.

A report from Fussball Transfers claims that the player has a €70 million release clause in his contract and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on him. The player was linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window as well and it remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to make a move for him in January.

It is fair to assume that they will have to trigger his release clause in order to sign him. Leverkusen will not want to lose a key player like him midway through the season, especially when they are in the middle of a title challenge.

Hincapie could prove to be a quality long-term addition to the Liverpool defence. They will need to replace Joel Matip and the Ecuador international is certainly a tremendous prospect.

The 21-year-old is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a left-back. He could be an asset for Jurgen Klopp in the long run. Apart from his quality as a defender, his versatility will be a bonus.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting for the young defender and he could be tempted if Liverpool come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.