Manchester United have been linked with a move for Khephren Thuram.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Manchester United are keen on the 22-year-old French midfielder and they have already initiated contact with his club OGC Nice and the player’s agent regarding a potential transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United decide to make a move for him during the January transfer window. They need central midfielders and the 22-year-old could prove to be a quality addition.

Thuram has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the French league and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Manchester United will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Liverpool have been in touch with the players’ club and agents as well. Jurgen Klopp signed a number of midfielders during the summer transfer window, but the Reds still need to bring in a defensive midfielder who can anchor the midfield and protect the defence. Although Thuram is not a specialist defensive midfielder, he has the attributes to operate in that role.

The 22-year-old has the tools to develop into a top-class box-to-box midfielder. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be tempting for the player and clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool can help him fulfil his immense potential.

He has a contract contract with OGC Nice until the summer of 2025 it wouldn’t be a surprise if he is made available for a reasonable price.