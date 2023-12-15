Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions for the club. Naturally, top clubs are keen on signing him during the January window and the fact that he has a £15 million release clause has only added to the appeal for his suitors.

However, a report from TeamTalk claims that the striker will demand a lucrative contract and the likes of Manchester United will have to offer him premium wages in order to attract him. Clubs like Tottenham are keen on the player as well.

The North London outfit could certainly use a reliable goalscorer like him, especially after the departure of Harry Kane at the start of the season. Guirassy is in red-hot form and he could hit the ground running in the Premier League. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for both English clubs.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will be tempted to test himself in the Premier League right now.

Manchester United could use a reliable goalscorer like him as well. Talented Young striker Rasmus Hojlund will need more time to adapt to English football and perform at a high level consistently. Guirassy could share the goalscoring burden until then.

The reported release clause is quite modest but the demand for a lucrative contract could scare away potential suitors. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Tottenham are prepared to break the bank for him.