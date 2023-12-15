Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has urged the club to sign Ivan Toney in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old is currently suspended for breaching gambling regulations and he will return to action midway through January.

Toney has established himself as a reliable goal-scorer in the Premier League and Shearer believes that he could have a defining impact on Newcastle during the second half of the campaign.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “I would, If I was in charge of recruitment at Newcastle. “I think he’s a really good player and I think he’s a really good option. Newcastle need to improve in that department, and they need another option in there, so I don’t think there will be any shortage of suitors for Ivan Toney.”

Although the Magpies have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson at their disposal, they could certainly use a top-class striker like Toney. Wilson has had his fair share of injury problems and Newcastle need someone to share the goalscoring burden with Isak.

The Swedish striker could complement Toney perfectly with his skill set.

Newcastle will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they need to sign quality players in order to finish in the top four. It remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer for the Brentford striker when the transfer window reopens.

Toney has been linked with other English clubs as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.