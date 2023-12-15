Opinion: Erik ten Hag is delusional if he believes his job at Man United is safe

It’s normally a sign that you know the game is up when you’re completely oblivious to everything going on around you, and that certainly appears to be the case with Man United manager, Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has seemingly been falling on his own sword for a while now, dying a slow death at Old Trafford, and one can only assume that if Sir Jim Ratcliffe truly does have the club’s best intentions at heart, then he will quickly dispense with the services of the Red Devils very own automaton.

It isn’t just his obvious lack of people skills that’s the problem, but an inability to motivate a squad of expensively put together players to perform somewhere close to the standards that United expect.

Things have moved on since the Roy Keane’s and the Gary Neville’s, so much of their criticism can be taken with a pinch of salt. Indeed, it’s a different game altogether now.

However, ten Hag, once renowned as being one of the most forward-thinking coaches in the game and lauded for the efforts of his Ajax side, has done precisely nothing this season to persuade any sane board member that he should spend another half season at least in the position.

Results have mirrored the body language routinely seen on the pitch, and not having a replacement lined up isn’t a reason to keep ten Hag in the post for longer than is necessary.

Caretaker managers are still a thing…