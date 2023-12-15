Paul Robinson has urged Leeds United to sign Charlie Taylor from Burnley during the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old defender has struggled for regular game time at the Premier League club and he will be desperate to play more often.

Robinson believes that Leeds could use more depth in that position and Taylor would be a quality short-term addition.

Robinson said: “Yeah I think it’s a deal which could work for both clubs because Charlie Taylor doesn’t get a regular look in under Vincent Kompany. “He hasn’t been a mainstay in his side. Although he has played it didn’t look like he was going to at the start of the season. “He’s somebody who knows the club very well.”

The 30-year-old has the experience of playing in the Championship and he could be an important player for Leeds during the second half of the campaign.

Daniel Farke has already revealed in recent weeks that Leeds could look to sign a left-back in January and bringing Taylor back to the club could be a value-for-money addition.

Taylor has played for Leeds in the past and he left the club in 2017. He knows the club well and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

However, the defender burned some bridges by refusing to play for the club towards the end of his time at Leeds. It remains to be seen whether the Whites are prepared to bring him back.