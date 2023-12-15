Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo.

The 20-year-old striker has scored 21 goals this year for Santos and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League for weeks.

A report from GOAL claims that the player was initially expected to cost €15 million, but he could be available for less following the relegation of the Brazilian club.

Leonardo is a tremendous young prospect with a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for Arsenal. Signing a player of his potential for less than €15 million could prove to be a major bargain. He has the potential to develop into a quality striker for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta could help him fulfil his potential.

The Gunners need more cutting edge in the final third and the 20-year-old will add goals to the side. Gabriel Jesus has been a useful player for Arsenal since joining the club but the former Manchester City striker is not a prolific goalscorer. Arsenal need a reliable finisher at their disposal and Leonardo could be that player for them.

A move to the Premier League will be a major step up for the Brazilian striker and he will want to test himself at the highest level. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title this season and signing quality players like Leonardo in January could certainly boost their chances of going all the way.