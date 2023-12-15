Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Samuel Iling-Junior in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old winger is expected to leave Juventus in the upcoming transfer window and a report from TeamTalk claims that the player could be signed for a fee lower than previously expected.

Iling-Junior was reportedly valued at £20 million initially but the report from TeamTalk claims that Spurs will be able to sign him for just £15 million.

Juventus are keen to get rid of the player and they want to invest the proceeds from his departure into a central midfielder. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done.

It is no secret that they need to bring in more quality and depth to their attack. The 20-year-old winger will add pace and trickery to the side and he has plenty of room for improvement. He could develop into a key for Tottenham with the right coaching and guidance.

The young winger has struggled for regular gametime at the Italian club and he will hope that a move to the Premier League will allow him to play more often.

Players like Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic are currently sidelined with injuries and Spurs might be able to offer him ample game during the second half of the season.

In addition to that, playing in a system designed to get the best out of attackers could help the 20-year-old and he could flourish under Ange Postecoglou.