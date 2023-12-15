Tottenham team news: Strong XI for Ange with Brennan Johnson hoping to haunt Forest

Friday night under the City Ground lights sees Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham Hotspur in a match that will mean a lot to either side but for differing reasons.

Spurs’ form has dipped a little of late but three points will ensure that they keep themselves within the top five that is just starting to pull away from the chasing pack.

Steve Cooper’s Forest side know that only a win will guarantee that they won’t be leapfrogged by Everton at the weekend, should the Toffees beat Burnley.

Were that precise scenario to occur Forest would then only be above the bottom three, and that would surely sound the death knell for Cooper’s immediate job prospects at the club.

Brennan Johnson returns to the club with a strong Tottenham XI, who’ll be hoping to head back to north London with all three points.

The visitors will set up as follows:

Vicario

Pedro Porro – Romero – Davies – Udogie

Bissouma – Sarr

Kulusevski – Son – Johnson

Richarlison

It’s an exciting and attacking formation from Ange Postecoglou but one that a similarly attack-minded Forest side will likely enjoy playing against.

There’s all the ingredients for a Premier League classic to kick off another bumper weekend of footballing action.