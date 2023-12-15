Video: Jurgen Klopp wants his players to give their all against out-of-form Man United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is clear as to what he wants from his players in this weekend’s epic Premier League match against Man United.

In his pre-match press conference, the German noted that an understanding of the situation and giving their all would be all he would ask.

The last time the Red Devils came to Anfield, they were on the end of a 7-0 battering which Klopp described as “once in a lifetime.”

It’s clear, therefore, that nothing less than total focus will be good enough, rather than allowing any sort of complacency to set in.

