Video: “One of the best” – Gary Neville lauds Tottenham’s style of play

Tottenham FC
Posted by

It isn’t too often that Gary Neville goes overboard in his praise for any team, but it’s clear that he’s enamoured by what Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur are serving up just now.

The former Man United and England ace described Spurs’ style of play as “one of the best of the last 10 years” in the Premier League, and though he stopped short of suggesting where they might finish, Neville went on to admit that he loves watching the north Londoners play at the moment.

More Stories / Latest News
Harry Kane’s very unconventional method to help him and his family settle in Bavaria
Video: Astonishing Vicario save preserves Tottenham’s clean sheet at Forest
Arsenal looking at £100m+ again to sign their top January target

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski were the heroes at Nottingham Forest as the Lilywhites recorded a win to take them level on points with Pep Guardiola’s Man City side, albeit having played one game more.

On this form, Spurs will take some beating, and Neville is here for it.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Dejan Kulusevski Gary Neville Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.