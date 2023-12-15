Video: “One of the best” – Gary Neville lauds Tottenham’s style of play

It isn’t too often that Gary Neville goes overboard in his praise for any team, but it’s clear that he’s enamoured by what Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur are serving up just now.

The former Man United and England ace described Spurs’ style of play as “one of the best of the last 10 years” in the Premier League, and though he stopped short of suggesting where they might finish, Neville went on to admit that he loves watching the north Londoners play at the moment.

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski were the heroes at Nottingham Forest as the Lilywhites recorded a win to take them level on points with Pep Guardiola’s Man City side, albeit having played one game more.

On this form, Spurs will take some beating, and Neville is here for it.

"I LOVE watching Tottenham Hotspur play" ? @Gnev2 heaps praise on Ange Postecoglou and the impact he's had on Spurs this season ? pic.twitter.com/jgXx59zru7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports