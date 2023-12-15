Video: Ray Parlour names the one Liverpool player who would have got into the Invincibles side

The Arsenal Invincibles side of 2003/04 will go down in history not just in north London but also in the Premier League, and one of those players has suggested that just one Liverpool ace would’ve been good enough to get in that Gunners side of 20 years ago.

Ray Parlour played alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Freddy Ljungberg, Robert Pires, Ashley Cole and others, as Arsene Wenger’s team went on an epic unbeaten 49-game run.

Therefore, he’ll understand exactly who, if any other players might have got in the side.

Speaking to Alan Brazil on talkSPORT, Parlour suggested that Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, would be the only outsider that would’ve been able to penetrate that wonderful squad.

Pictures from talkSPORT

