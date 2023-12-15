Video: “We’ll see” – Pep Guardiola not sure if Erling Haaland will play in the Club World Cup

Although they have the small matter of a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace this weekend, Man City’s Pep Guardiola is already thinking a little further ahead.

The European Champions will fly out to compete in the Club World Cup once their English top-flight commitment has concluded, and it appears that Guardiola is still unsure as to star striker, Erling Haaland’s participation.

Both Haaland and City have struggled of late, and the CWC represents a chance to throw off the Premier League shackles and compete for yet another trophy.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

