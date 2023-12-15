Video: “Why not?” – Pochettino would have no issue with Chelsea being officiated by a female

During the festive period, the Premier League will make history by employing its first ever female referee, something that Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, only sees as a positive.

Rebecca Welch will be in charge of Fulham’s match against Burnley on December 23.

Ahead of Chelsea’s next game against Sheffield United, Poch was asked his opinion about that and about the league having its first black official in 15 years.

His experience at Paris Saint-Germain meant the Argentinian could only think of good things to say about the appointments, rather than then being a box-ticking exercise.

"I am really happy" Maurico Pochettino says the introduction of a female referee into the Premier League can only be viewed as a positive ? pic.twitter.com/WRNQruDcTs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News