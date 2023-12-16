Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the BK Hacken winger Momodou Sonko.

The 18-year-old winger has been in impressive form for the Swedish club this season, scoring 10 goals and picking up five assists across all competitions.

A report from Expressen claims that Liverpool sent scouts to watch the player in action on Thursday night. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old attacker is highly rated around Europe and he could develop into an important first-team player for Liverpool soon. The Reds could certainly use more depth in the attack and Sonko is versatile enough to operate on both flanks.

He will add peace, creativity and goals to the side. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be an attractive option for him and Sonko is likely to be tempted if Liverpool come forward with a proposal to sign him.

The report further states that the winger could be available for a fee of around £7-8 million. The reported asking price seems like a major bargain for a player of his potential and Liverpool should look to secure his services quickly.

He could be a long-term asset for the club and the transfer could look like a masterstroke in the long run.

The 18-year-old might not be a regular starter for Liverpool just yet, but he could get ample game time during rotation. His arrival will allow Jurgen Klopp to rotate players like Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah more often.