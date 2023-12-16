Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Senegal striker Boulaye Dia.

A report from Il Mattino via SportDelsud claims that Arsenal have already initiated contact with the player’s agent in order to enquire about a potential transfer.

The report further states that the striker will cost around €22 million and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to press ahead with his signing.

The Gunners need to add more depth and quality in the final third. The 27-year-old could prove to be a useful acquisition. Although the Senegal international is a centre-forward, he is capable of operating as a winger as well. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack.

The Salernitana striker has four goals in 11 league games this season and the opportunity to play for Arsenal will be a tempting proposition for him. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and they could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a high level.

Arsenal will be hoping to challenge for the league this season and they need more quality and depth in the side in order to compete with clubs like Manchester City.

Although they have Gabriel Jesus at their disposal, the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer and the Gunners certainly use another player who can share the goalscoring burden with the Brazilian international.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for Dia and he could justify the investment if he can hit the ground running in the Premier League.