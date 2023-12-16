Club already regret completing transfer deal with Leeds United

Leeds United loanee Brenden Aaronson could reportedly see his Union Berlin loan terminated in January as the Bundesliga club look to make changes after a poor start to their campaign.

The American has not had a major impact in Germany having made just five starts this season and the midfielder is still looking for his first goal or assist with the club.

The 23-year-old was one of several players to leave Leeds during the summer following the Yorkshire club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side are now looking to bounce straight back up and TEAMtalk has reported that Aaronson is set for talks with the Leeds manager over a possible return.

The German coach is believed to be open to adding the USA international to his squad but if they can’t work out an agreement, the player could be sent out on loan again.