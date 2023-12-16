The English defender has revealed the toughest Premier League player that he has faced during his career.

Since completing his move to Newcastle from Brighton in 2022, the 6’6” defender has been mainly deployed in the full-back position.

Despite his stature and the natural tendencies of a centre-back, Burn has impressed in the position as he was a crucial cog for Eddie Howe last season.

His new role out wide has put him up against some of the best wingers in the league, during an interview with Ben Foster on his Fozcast, the Newcastle player revealed Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka was the toughest opponent that he has faced.

“Saka, always.” He said via Sport Bible.

“He’s very, very good. Because now it’s constant, you play against inverted wingers. So 20 years ago, you’d play against a right footer [at left-back], show him that side and cross it, but it’s not the end of the world.”

The 31-year-old, like many of his teammates, was sidelined through injury after he hurt his back during Newcastle’s win against the Gunners last month but made his return on Saturday against Fulham.