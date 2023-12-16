David Moyes ready to sell West Ham ace in January

West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly open to selling Danny Ings.

The 31-year-old striker has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining West Ham and Moyes is now prepared to cash in on him.

Ings needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and West Ham will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. It makes sense for the two parties to go their separate ways.

Danny Ings is highly rated by David Moyes but the player has not been able to perform consistently for West Ham. His injury issues are a concern as well.

The transfer to the London club has clearly not worked out for the former Southampton striker and he needs to join a club where he will get ample game time during the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if West Ham decides to sell him in January and sign another striker. There is no doubt that they need to bring in a reliable goalscorer.