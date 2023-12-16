Exclusive: AC Milan enquire about Aston Villa star but decision not in Premier League club’s hands

AC Milan have asked Barcelona for information about Clement Lenglet’s situation at Aston Villa as the defender struggles for minutes at Villa Park.

The Frenchman was signed by the Birmingham club this summer as part of a loan deal with the Catalan club but Unai Emery doesn’t seem to trust the player as the 28-year-old has yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

Overall, Lenglet has played just five matches in all competitions during the current campaign and that has prompted AC Milan to see if they can agree a deal with Barcelona to bring the French star to Italy.

Nothing is close to being agreed says Fabrizio Romano as Milan asking for information is as far as this potential deal has gotten so far.

Writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano states Milan want to be kept informed about Lenglet’s situation as the Serie A club looks to sign a defender in January.

The transfer expert has said: “Nothing is close to being signed regarding the future of Lenglet but I have reported that AC Milan have asked for information on the player, that’s it for the moment. The club wanted to be informed so let’s see what they decide to do. Of course, the deal would be made with Barcelona and not with Aston Villa, but it’s still early stages.”

It remains to be seen if Emery will allow Lenglet to leave mid-season as Villa will then need a replacement for the rest of the campaign.