Exclusive: Only a matter of time before Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man United takeover deal is completed

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to purchase 25 per cent of Manchester United for £1.3bn has dragged on but Fabrizio Romano has stated that it is only a matter of time before everything is finalised.

The Glazers initially put the Premier League giants up for sale but it became clear along the way that the American owners were not willing to part ways with the Manchester club just yet.

Qatar tried hard to buy the Premier League giants outright but in the end, it was Sir Jim Ratcliffe who got his foot in the door and will use his 25 per cent stake to buy a larger percentage of Man United in the future.

With the January transfer window around the corner, fans of Man United will be wondering when the deal will be finalised and Fabrizio Romano says that is only a matter of time.

Writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano states that he does not know the day the deal will be completed, but it is not in danger and it is close to being finalised.

The transfer journalist has said on the situation: “We are all hearing 1000 reports a day regarding the announcement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to take over 25% of Manchester United as it is a situation that is always changing because it’s a big deal and lawyers are on it. I don’t know the day when it will happen but for sure the situation remains the same: it is only a matter of time, it’s not in danger and it will happen soon. The timing will be important for Man United regarding the business they do in January.”