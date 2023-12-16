Exclusive: Transfer expert says top Premier League clubs are “informed” on Liverpool target

The future of Fulham’s Joao Palhinha has been widely discussed ahead of the January transfer window and Fabrizio Romano has cleared the situation up.

The Portuguese midfielder has impressed since moving to the Premier League in 2022 and it looked like he would be joining Bayern Munich during the summer but the transfer fell through on Deadline Day.

The German champions’ interest remains in the player but there are top Premier League clubs being kept in the loop about Palhinha’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

One of the rumoured clubs with interest is Liverpool and Fabrizio Romano has shed some light on the Reds’ pursuit of the Portugal international.

Fabrizio Romano has said in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column that he doesn’t have any concrete information about Liverpool’s interest in Palhinha as the Reds are yet to decide what areas of the pitch they want to invest in during the January transfer window.

“There have been lots of rumours regarding Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in recent weeks and I can honestly say that I don’t have concrete information on Liverpool being in talks to sign Palhinha yet,” the transfer journalist said.

“For sure the top Premier League clubs are informed on the player’s situation at Craven Cottage but nothing has started in terms of negotiations with Joao or Fulham yet. Also, Liverpool still have to decide what areas of the pitch they want to invest in during the January transfer window.”