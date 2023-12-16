Premier League outfit Newcastle United have shown mediocre form in recent months and naturally, manager Eddie Howe is under pressure.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle could bring in a new manager if the results do not improve quickly.

Eddie Howe has done an impressive job at Newcastle since taking over and he helped them secure Champions League qualification last season. However, things have not gone according to plan for Newcastle this season despite the significant backing in the transfer market.

There is no doubt that Newcastle have a talented squad at their disposal but they have not been able to perform at a high level consistently.

The players have clearly failed to step up and deliver on a regular basis and it remains to be seen whether Howe can get the best out of his squad once again.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world right now and they will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.