Leicester planning record bid to sign playmaker on first week of January

Leicester City are reportedly set to make a move for Matt O’Riley in next month’s January transfer window.

The Celtic star was highly sought after last summer with multiple clubs including Championship rivals, Leeds, interested in his signature.

However, no move materialised but the interest hasn’t gone away as Leeds, Newcastle and now Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up a move in the January transfer window according to Team Talk.

O’Riley only just signed a new contract, with Celtic reportedly setting a £25 million price tag on the 23-year-old.

If sold, that would be a record fee in the Scottish league matching the fee Arsenal paid for Kieran Tierney back in August 2019.

As both Leeds and Leicester are currently fighting it out in the Championship, the high price tag could lead to a Premier League side pushing both clubs out of the way.

If either side can’t get a deal done for the creative midfielder next month, they will both reportedly wait it out with hopes of signing O’Riley during the summer transfer window.

But with clubs like Newcastle interested in the Danish international, he may be swept up by then.