Liverpool have been linked with a move for the French defender Leny Yoro.

A report from Le10Sport has claimed that the Premier League side are keen on signing the 18-year-old central defender who has impressed with his performances for Lille this season.

Meanwhile, a report from Footmercato has now added that the French club values the player at €50 million and Liverpool will have to pay the asking price if they want to secure his services.

Yoro is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class central defender with the right coaching and guidance. A move to Liverpool could be an interesting opportunity for him.

Jurgen Klopp has done well to nurture talented young players during his time at Liverpool and he could help the 18-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential as well. In addition to that, he would get to play alongside his compatriot at Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, especially after the injury to Joel Matip. The experienced Liverpool defender is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign and they will need to start planning for a future without him.

Yoro could be the ideal long-term replacement for Matip. Meanwhile, club captain Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s and Liverpool need to plan his succession as well.

Yoro could prove to be a quality, long-term investment for the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether they decide to stump up €50 million for him in the coming months.