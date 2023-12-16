Luton manager Rob Edwards praised for his quick-thinking following Tom Lockyer’s collapse

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has been praised for his quick-thinking during medical emergency at the Vitality Stadium earlier today.

Tom Lockyer collapsed mid-game in the 59th minute after suffering a cardiac arrest and had to be stretchered off to hospital.

The players rushed to his side as he collapsed and were quick to signal the medical teams to come to his help.

Medical staff ran on to treat the defender after he was checked on by the Cherries midfielder Philip Billing and striker Dominic Solanke.

Rob Edwards could be seen alert to the situation as he quickly ran on to the pitch asking the players to clear the way for the medics to do their work.

His quick thinking was praised by fans on social media.

Big respect for Rob Edwards running on the pitch and telling the players to move away whilst the medics do their jobs. ??? pic.twitter.com/PHssoy2Lbv — george (@StokeyyG2) December 16, 2023

Rob Edwards deserves a lot of praise in the way he handled the situation with Tom Lockyer. Straight on to the pitch to get the Bournemouth & Luton Town players away surrounding the incident to allow the medics to do their job. Rob Edwards, top class. ?? pic.twitter.com/CZrynhxMqy — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) December 16, 2023

The match was eventually abandoned after which Edwards came out and did an emotional lap around the ground to applaud both sets of fans.