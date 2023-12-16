Luton Town confirm Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch

Luton Town have confirmed that Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

During the game between Bournemouth and Luton, the Hatters captain collapsed to the ground in an off the ball incident.

The medical staff rushed on to his help while the distressed players went back to the dressing room and the game was eventually abandoned.

The 29-year-old was stretchered off and taken to the hospital.

Luton Town have now shared an update on the condition of the player, confirming that he had suffered a heart attack but is now in stable condition but undergoing further tests.

They posted on X:

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain [Tom Lockyer] suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,”

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher. He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.… pic.twitter.com/YCTiHtH5Nx — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 16, 2023

This is not the first time Lockyer collapsed during a football match. He had a similar incident during the play-off final against Coventry back in May.

He was taken to the hospital then as well and subsequently had a heart surgery. The 29-year-old was cleared to return to playing in June.