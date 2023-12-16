Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The 25-year-old Englishman has established himself as a key player for the Italian club since joining them from Chelsea. It seems that Manchester United are now hoping to bring him back to England.

A report from Milan Web claims that the defender is valued at €40 million and Manchester United have set their eyes on the former Chelsea player. The Red Devils certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that Manchester United will have to improve their defensive unit and Tomori could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The England international defender has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be keen on a return to England if the opportunity represents itself. He will feel that he has unfinished business in English football and he will want to prove himself in the top flight.

Manchester United could part ways with the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in the near future and they will need to replace the two players adequately.

Tomori is entering the peak years of his career and he could be an asset for Manchester United in the coming seasons. The defender could form a quality partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of Manchester United’s defence for the years to come.

At the reported valuation, the defender could even prove to be a bargain for Manchester United.