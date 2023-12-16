Manchester City make Premier League history with incredible record

Pep Guardiola’s side set a Premier League record during their draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Manchester City players will no doubt be disappointed with their performance at home to the Eagles as they threw away a two-goal lead.

Jack Grealish initially put them ahead at the Eithad before Rico Lewis doubled their advantage in the second half.

But Roy Hodgson’s side battled on and got their breakthrough with Jean-Phillipe Mateta reducing the gap to just one.

Then in the dying embers of the match, the French striker won a penalty with Michael Olise converting from the spot to make it 2-2- in the 96th minute.

Despite the draw, the treble winners set an outstanding attacking record in the first half.

According to OptaJoe, “All 10 of Manchester City’s outfield players created a chance in the first half against Crystal Palace.”