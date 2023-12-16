Mikel Arteta confirms 22-year-old Arsenal star could return against Brighton

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli is in line to return against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Brazilian forward missed Tuesday night’s final Champions League group game against PSV. Although the Gunners, in Martinelli’s absence, managed just a 1-1 draw, they still qualified top of Group B with 13 points.

And now with Premier League action back on the agenda, Arteta, who is looking to leapfrog Liverpool and go back to the top of the table, has provided fans with a potentially significant update.

Speaking to reporters in his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard admitted Martinelli could replace Leandro Trossard this weekend.

“He’s feeling good. He’ll be in contention,” the Arsenal boss said when asked about the 22-year-old, as quoted by 90min.

Since the start of the season, Martinelli, who has up to four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored four goals and registered three assists in 19 games in all competitions.

Sunday’s match at the Emirates, which is set to kick off at 2 p.m. (UK time), is not scheduled for live TV broadcast.