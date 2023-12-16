Man United star could run £340k-per week contract down due to lack of offers

Raphael Varane will be out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, the French defender has just six months left on his deal at Old Trafford.

However, despite being eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January, according to Football Insider, the former Real Madrid star may experience difficulties when looking for a new club.

The centre-back’s wages at United are thought to be around £340,000-per week – a massive salary that not many sides can afford to match, or better.

Consequently, it seems the lucrative Saudi Pro League will be the defender’s only real option in January, and although the Red Devils are open to cashing in, the 30-year-old is in no rush to jump ship and is happy to let his deal run down.

Nothing is guaranteed though because recent injuries to Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez could gift the Frenchman some rare opportunities over the notoriously hectic festive period to change Erik Ten Hag’s mind.