The Brighton manager has stated that he wants ‘more Scottish players’ in the Premier League after Billy Gilmour’s masterful display midweek.

The Seagulls qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League on Thursday night after an impressive 1-0 win against Marseille.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side finished at the top of their group losing only one game during the entire stage.

The Italian manager hailed the performance of Gilmour who was arguably the best player on the pitch on Thursday and called for more Scottish players to be brought into the league.

“Incredible, incredible performance.” He said via Sussex World.

“Incredible player, he is becoming top, top, top. He is Scottish and I would like more Scottish players,”

The Scottish midfielder has stepped it up a gear since completing the move from the West London club for a reported £9 million last year.

The 22-year-old was considered a future first-team player at Chelsea but after the new ownership and the almost billion-pound reinvestment into new players, Gilmour was surplus to requirements.

The Seagulls will be hoping to get a win at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon, a stadium where they have had plenty of joy before.