Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that this is his final season with the London club.

He returned to Selhurst Park for his second spell with the club lost season. He was brought in to save the club from relegation and he managed to get the job done.

Crystal Palace have not been at their best this season and they could easily be dragged into the relegation battle if the performances do not improve.

Hodgson has now claimed that he is unsure about his long-term future, but he is certain that he won’t be managing at Crystal Palace beyond this season.

“I know the day will come when it is no longer possible for me to work when I won’t have the offer to work at the level that I want to work at. “I thought it was coming at the end of last season but it was prolonged by the club asking me to stay on for this season. That is what I am doing. I don’t have any plans or any thoughts beyond that. I want to do well this season, I want to help the club have a good season and that will be me finished with Crystal Palace Football Club.”

He has been a quality manager in the Premier League over the years and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can bring in a quality alternative. The Eagles have a number of quality players at their disposal and Hodgson has not managed to get the best out of them.

Crystal Palace will certainly hope that the new manager can get the best out of their squad and help them push for a top-half finish next season.