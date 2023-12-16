Saudis plan summer move for Premier League star whose arrival would be bigger than Ronaldo’s

Saudi Arabia are set to make another move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the summer.

That is according to the latest from Daily Mail. The report claims that the Saudi Pro League will make fresh attempts to sign the Egyptian superstar next summer having failed in the summer.

The Liverpool man is said to be the main target for the league and all their focus will be on signing him.

The report claims that he is viewed as an even more important transfer target for the Saudi League than Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Al-Nassr last year.

This is no surprise since Salah is considered a footballing icon in the Arab world and signing him would no doubt be a huge boost for the league.

Liverpool were able to resist the temptation of Al-Ittihad’s staggering £200m offer last summer but with his contract set to run out in 2025, the owners could be tempted to sell him.

Losing him would no doubt be a huge blow for the Merseyside club. He has consistently been their star player every season, racking up insane numbers of goals and assists.

In 327 appearances for the Reds, Salah has scored 200 goals and assisted 87 and has marked his status in England as one of the best players in the League’s history.