(Video) Scott Brown left amazed with standard of Spurs’ training sessions

Scott Brown has heaped the praise on Spurs and the team’s high standards in training with the ex-pro highlighting Son Heung-min as a player with huge ambitions of becoming a ‘top player’.



Having spent a few days with the Spurs squad, Brown, now retired, was able to reunite with former manager Ange Postecoglou in London.

And speaking to William Hill about his experience of training with a top Premier League side, Brown said: “I went for three days and it was exceptional.

“See the standard, the training and the respect the players have got for every coaching member as well as was unbelievable because whether one of the coaches got a decision wrong or something they thought just automatically didn’t start moaning, throw their tools down and stop, they just reacted to where the ball was.

“I don’t know if that’s down to Ange or if that’s down to the whole backroom staff, but that was brilliant to watch.”

Going on to highlight Son and his impressive attitude, the retired midfielder said: “And also people like Son. Son’s standard in training…

“He set his tone early doors whether it was a warm-up, it was passing, it was possession or just getting after the ball — he was the main focus and it was a delight to watch Sunday at that level and see what he does and he could be a big-time player and just go ‘Yeah, somebody else will do it’, but he actually wants to better himself and he wants to be a top player.”

