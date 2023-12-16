Tomas Soucek sends warning to teammates ahead of crucial games

Tomas Soucek has fired a warning to his teammates to concentrate during the congested Christmas period.

David Moyes’ side currently sit in 9th place after a humiliating 5-0 away defeat to Fulham last weekend.

But it is not all doom and gloom at the London Stadium as West Ham have picked up some impressive results as well as qualifying at the top of their Europa League group on Thursday.

Moyes has had to deal with multiple injuries to his squad as well as a more demanding schedule with the Europa League taking a lot out of his players.

The December period can be hard enough with just the Premier League games, but the Hammers must now also balance a tough trip to Anfield in the Carabao Cup before games against Manchester United and Arsenal in the space of a week.

Midfielder Soucek has urged his team to work hard and remain focused so that they can get through this tough period.

“We will need to be disciplined and we need to make sure we’re ready for the Wolves games. Having games every three days is difficult, but we have a really good team.” He said via The Mirror.

“We need to make sure we concentrate, work hard, and hopefully we can pick up the results that mean a very good Christmas. In general, our results recently have been really good.”