Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson has been linked with a move away from the Italian club and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on him.

A report from TV Play claims that the 30-year-old Brazilian will be a free agent at the end of the season and he could move on in January for a nominal price.

Tottenham have reportedly reached out to secure information regarding the player ahead of a potential move.

The North London club could certainly use someone like Anderson, who will add creativity and goals to the side in the final third. He is also versatile enough to operate as a winger as well as a central attacking midfielder. The 30-year-old has one goal and six assists to his name across all competitions this season.

His ability to slot into multiple roles will be an added bonus for Ange Postecoglou. Tottenham’s free-flowing attacking system could get the best out of the Brazilian as well.

It remains to be seen whether he is ready to return to the Premier League once again. He had an underwhelming spell with West Ham United in the past.

Tottenham players Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic are currently sidelined with injuries and the North London outfit will need more depth in the attack. The 30-year-old could prove to be a solid, short-term acquisition for them and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done.

It is fair to assume that the player could be available for a reasonable price because of his contract situation. Lazio will not want to lose him on a free transfer in the summer, and it makes sense to sell him in January for a nominal price.