Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso.

The 23-year-old left-back has impressed with his performances for the Italian club and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly following his performance according to a report from Calciomercato.

The Italian club could sanction his departure for offers exceeding €20-25 million, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay up. The defender is highly rated by the Juventus manager Max Allegri and he is not keen on sanctioning the player’s departure.

It is fair to assume that Tottenham will have to pay the asking price in order to lure him to the Premier League.

Tottenham need to bring in defensive reinforcements in the coming weeks, but they should focus on signing a central defender instead of a fullback. They already have players like Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies at their disposal.

Cambiaso will want to play regularly at his new club and Tottenham might not be able to offer him that opportunity. Udogie has established himself as a key player for Tottenham and he has made the left-back spot his own this season.

It is highly unlikely that Ange Postecoglou will drop the talented young defender in favour of a new signing, especially when his performances have been top-notch so far. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops regarding Cambiaso in the coming weeks.