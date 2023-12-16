Unai Emery has ruthless side after Villa boss accused of falling out with two stars

Despite being one of the most well-mannered and approachable managers in the Premier League, Unai Emery has a ruthless side and has reportedly fallen out with at least two Aston Villa players.

The Spanish tactician, who replaced Steven Gerrard at Villa Park last season, has been a revelation. Not only are the Villains in Europe following a late surge up the table last campaign, but this season sees them as outsiders for the title after sitting third on 35 points, just two behind leaders Liverpool, after 16 games.

And while fans will be thankful for what Emery has brought to the club, the same cannot be said for every player.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the 52-year-old has had falling outs with some of his first-team squad. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez and midfielder Youri Tielemans are both believed to have clashed with their manager.

Tielemans wanted more playing time following his free transfer from relegated Leicester City in the summer with Martinez’s issues dating back to his Arsenal days – the club Emery was managing at the time.

And although the players and the manager have since put their differences behind them, both were candidates to be sold which shows just how demanding the Villa boss is.

Next up for Villa is a tricky away tie against Brentford. The two sides are scheduled to kick off at the Community Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m. (UK time).