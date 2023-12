Chelsea have taken the lead against Sheffield United.

The Blues, who are hosting Chris Wilder’s Blades, have been far from their best.

Enduring a disappointing first half, it took a team talk from manager Mauricio Pochettino to get the team fully firing.

Starting the game’s second half emphatically, midfielder Cole Palmer wasted no time in beating opposition goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after the former Manchester City star linked up excellently with Raheem Sterling.

Pictures from Foot+.