Video: Emotional footage of Rob Edwards’ tearful lap to applaud fans as they chanted for Lockyer

Luton manager Rob Edwards came out to applaud the fans around the stadium after their game with Bournemouth was abandoned following Tom Lockyer’s mid-game cardiac arrest.

Lockyer collapsed  in the 55th minute and immediately after he went down to the ground, quick-minded Edwards raced on to the pitch asking the players to clear the way for the medics to do their work as medical staff urgently attended to the Wales international.

Both set of players headed down to the dressing room as the player continued to receive medical attention. He was then stretchered off and taken to the hospital with the doctors confirming that Lockyer is responsive.

This update came as a relief for his teammates and the manager.

An emotional Edwards then came out onto the pitch and did a lap around the ground applauding both sets of fans for their support as Lockyer’s name rang across the stadium.

