(Video) Raul Jimenez shown straight red after clattering Sean Longstaff

Fulham are down to 10 men against Newcastle Unitednafter Raul Jimenez was shown a straight red card for dangerous play.

The Mexican striker, who is in great form, has been sent for an early bath after he clattered into opposition midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Challenging for the ball, the former Wolves man massively overshot his jump and collided with Newcastle’s number 36.

After a short VAR review, referee Samuel Barrott was quick to brandish the red card leaving Marco Silva to work out how his side can stay in the contest for the best part of 75 minutes.

Pictures from S Live