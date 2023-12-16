Video: Victor Osimhen has arguably produced one of the best assists of all time against Cagliari

Napoli star Victor Osimhen came up with one of the best assists of the season and arguably one of the best assists of all time during their 2-1 over Cagliari.

In a dazzling display of skill, Osimhen received a pass from Giacomo Raspadori, before flicking it onto his chest and performing several kick-ups in the middle of the box while surrounded by defenders.

He somehow managed to hold off the defenders, before heading the ball down and controlling it in a sublime manner before going past two defenders and passing it across the goal where Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was waiting to put it in the back of the net from close range.

Watch the insane assist below: