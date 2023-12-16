Watch: Worrying scenes at Bournemouth as Luton captain collapses mid-game; match temporarily suspended

The match between Luton Town and Bournemouth has been temporarily suspended after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed mid-game.

The incident happened in the 55th minute. In an of the ball incident , he fell to his knees before collapsing to the ground completely. The Bournemouth players close to him immediate rushed to check on the 29-year-old before calling for medical attention.

Players from both sides were visibly distressed and were sent back to the dressing rooms while medical teams continued their urgent care for Lockyer.

This is not the first time this has happened. During the Championship play-off final against Coventry City, he was stretched off the pitch after collapsing 11 minutes into the game at Wembley.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lockyer.

footage via ESPN

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated with the updates