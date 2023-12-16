West Ham open to selling 31-year-old attacker in January

West Ham United are reportedly willing to allow Danny Ings to leave the club in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers could offload Ings, 31, and bring in a new hitman as David Moyes eyes a new-look attack.

Struggling since arriving from Aston Villa, Ings has managed just three goals in the last 18 months.

Consequently, with time running out for the 31-year-old, the winter window is expected to see him move on in search of another challenge.

Believed to be wanted by clubs fighting against relegation and sides in the Championship who are aiming to win promotion, it is clear the former Liverpool striker, now in the twilight of his career, is heading for a step-down.

And although playing European football again would be unlikely if he left the Hammers, the experienced striker will probably prioritise game time due to a lack of competitive minutes this season.

Therefore, and with David Moyes on the hunt for a new striker to replace Gianluca Scamacca, who joined Atalanta in the summer, Ings’ time as a Hammer looks to be coming to an end with the team’s last four games of the year set to be the Englishman’s last.