Robert Renan has been “practically sold” to West Ham according to reports but may not be able to play for the club immediately.

The London side will be seeking to add some reinforcements in the upcoming January window after they, like most other Premier League clubs, sustained a series of injuries to their squad.

They will in particular be looking to bring in a new striker after Michail Antonio suffered a knee injury from which he is still recovering.

However, according to Football Fan Cast, the club is set to bring in a new defender in the shape of Zenit Saint Petersburg’s Renan.

The Brazilian is a promising young left-footed centre-back who would undoubtedly bolster the Hammer’s defensive line but it won’t benefit them in the immediate future.

According to the report, he won’t be able to join up with West Ham until ‘mid-2024’ if a deal does in fact happen.

Moyes will want to get other transfers secured in January nonetheless, with a striker at the top of his wishlist.

Potential targets include Serhou Guirassy who is currently rivalling Harry Kane for the Bundesliga’s top goal scorer after an incredible 16 goals in 14 games.