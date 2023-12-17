“Very intelligent footballer” – Tottenham’s unsung hero singled out by pundit

Ben Davies showcased his best form of the season during Tottenham’s 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Friday.

The versatile defender, stepping up in the absence of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, excelled in aerial duels, touches, and clearances, leading Tottenham in these aspects. Beyond his defensive prowess, the Wales international stood out by registering a shot and contributing to the team’s build up play with his dribbling efforts, making a well-rounded impact.

Amidst Tottenham’s two-goal victory, Dejan Kulusevski’s noteworthy contributions, and Davies’ assist, Davies received praise for his standout performance. Surpassing his season-best in aerial duels from the previous win over Newcastle United, he secured five against Forest.

Additionally, Davies achieved his highest clearance tally of the season with six, and his 102 passes equaled his best in a game. The 30-year-old’s continued improvement throughout the season comes as a welcome and somewhat unexpected development.

The experienced Welsh defender received high praise on Match of The Day:

“He’s got the mentality you love as a manager because he doesn’t play all the time. When he’s called upon he’s ready and never complains. He’s a very intelligent footballer.

“They’ve got [Destiny] Udogie missing, Van de Ven’s out – he’s got a huge role to play for Spurs.”

Davies has been an unsung hero for many years at Spurs because of his bit-part role, but it’s players like him that make a huge impact on team’s when called upon, as he did on Friday night. Tottenham will need him to carry on this form over the busy festive period as they await defensive reinforcements off the injury list.