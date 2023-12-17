106 passes completed, five key passes – Newcastle man compared to Man United legend Paul Scholes

Former Newcastle United shot-stopper Shay Given has compared Magpies’ midfielder to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes after his recent display.

Shay Given, expressing admiration for Bruno Guimaraes, has drawn parallels between the Brazilian and Premier League legend Paul Scholes, as well as former Newcastle United star Nolberto Solano.

Guimaraes played a pivotal role in Newcastle’s 3-0 victory over Fulham, orchestrating play and contributing to all three goals, showcasing his brilliance in a manner reminiscent of his best performance since joining in January 2022.

Given, a former Newcastle goalkeeper, was particularly impressed with Guimaraes, likening him to notable figures from Manchester United and the club’s past.

“I just think, everything he did, he bossed the midfield, he always wanted the ball. At times it was Scholes-like the way he was pinging it to different people,” he told Match of The Day.

“He was involved in all the goals and all the positive stuff they did. This (cross for Burn’s goal), for people of my era, is Nolberto Solano-like.”

Guimaraes has the ability to take over any game exactly how he did on Saturday afternoon against Fulham. Registering an assist, the Brazilian also created two big chances and totalled five key passes whilst completing 106 passes (90% completion).

Newcastle have been out of form over the last few weeks, but the performance on Saturday looked like they were back to their best again, especially Bruno Guimaraes.