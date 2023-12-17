Liverpool and Newcastle to battle for €70m-rated 21-year-old in January

AC Milan, as well as Liverpool and Newcastle, are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen.

The ongoing injury crisis in the center-back position has prompted Milan to explore various options, with Fikayo Tomori and Simon Kjaer currently the only fit choices. Injuries to Pierre Kalulu, Malick Thiaw, Marco Pellegrino, and Mattia Caldara have left Milan seeking reinforcements in defence to address their current shortage.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie is reportedly drawing interest from AC Milan, Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Roma, this is according to BILD. All four clubs are in search of a suitable center-back.

Hincapie, a key player for Leverkusen, has a €70 million release clause in his contract. He is a vital part of Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title race and also features prominently for the Ecuador national team.

The 21-year-old’s versatility, capable of playing as a left-back, makes him an appealing option for AC Milan, who are also seeking a deputy for Theo Hernandez.

Whoever, if any, can land Hincapie then they will have a major defensive star on their hands. His athleticism technique and versatility for a defender is something to be admired. For a club like Newcastle, he would help elevate their starting eleven to the next level.